GOL Obtains CADE Approval For MAP Acquisition
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) received approval without restrictions from the General Superintendency of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) for the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda.
- In June 2021, GOL Linhashad agreed to acquire MAP Transportes Aéreos, a Brazilian domestic airline, for R$28 million in cash and stock.
- Founded in 2011, MAP Transportes Aéreos operates on routes in the Amazon region from the Manaus Airport and Brazil's South and Southeast regions from Congonhas.
- Price Action: GOL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $5.97 on the last check Monday.
