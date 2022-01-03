 Skip to main content

GOL Obtains CADE Approval For MAP Acquisition
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 10:02am   Comments
  • Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) received approval without restrictions from the General Superintendency of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) for the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda.
  • In June 2021, GOL Linhashad agreed to acquire MAP Transportes Aéreos, a Brazilian domestic airline, for R$28 million in cash and stock.
  • Founded in 2011, MAP Transportes Aéreos operates on routes in the Amazon region from the Manaus Airport and Brazil's South and Southeast regions from Congonhas.
  • Price Action: GOL shares are trading lower by 1.40% at $5.97 on the last check Monday.

