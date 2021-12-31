 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tencent Acquires Stake In Monzo Digital Bank: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Share:
Tencent Acquires Stake In Monzo Digital Bank: Report
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) acquired a stake in Monzo, Mark Kleinman of Sky News tweeted.
  • The acquisition is a part of a top-up to a recently confirmed funding round that values the company at ~$4.5 billion (£3.3 billion).
  • Tencent, which has become a prolific investor in Europe's budding tech sector, has subscribed to shares as part of a $100 million (£74 million) top-up to Monzo's latest funding round, Sky News reports.
  • The report adds that Tencent invested a minority of the $100 million capital injection.
  • Tencent is one of China's most prominent technology conglomerates. Monzo is a British-based digital bank.
  • Tencent previously backed European banking start-ups like Germany's N26, which had a brief presence in the U.K. market but rapidly withdrew, citing Brexit-related complexities.
  • It also holds stakes in major U.S. companies, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP).
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 0.17% at $59.02 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY)

5 Worst-Performing IPOs Of 2021
8 Top Video Game Stories Of 2021 And How Developer Stocks Performed This Year
7 Potential IPOs In 2022: Discord, OpenSea, Impossible Foods And More
China Presses Alibaba To Design Chips
Tencent's League of Legends Publisher Settles 2018 Gender Discrimination Lawsuit For $100M
Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com