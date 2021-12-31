Beacon Bolsters Tennessee Presence Through Crabtree Acquisition
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has acquired Crabtree Siding and Supply, effective January 1, 2022. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Crabtree is a wholesale distributor of residential exterior building materials, including a broad offering of complementary products, to contractors and homebuilder customers, with annual sales of ~$1 million. Their Cookeville, Tennessee location is located in the market between Nashville and Knoxville.
- The company expects the acquisition to grow its presence in Tennessee.
- Beacon held cash and cash equivalents of $260 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BECN shares closed lower by 0.80% at $56.75 on Thursday.
