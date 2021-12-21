 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Embraer Stock Flies High On Eve's SPAC Deal, NYSE Listing
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Share:
Embraer Stock Flies High On Eve's SPAC Deal, NYSE Listing
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) has agreed to combine its urban air mobility business with publicly held special purpose acquisition company Zanite Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ZNTE).
  • The resulting entity will be named Eve Holding, Inc and listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol, "EVEX" and "EVEXW."
  • The business combination values Eve at an implied enterprise value of $2.4 billion and a total pro forma equity value of $2.9 billion.
  • Embraer, through its subsidiary, will remain a majority stockholder with an approximately 82% equity stake in Eve Holding following the closing of the business combination.
  • Eve will be led by co-CEOs Jerry DeMuro and Andre Stein.
  • Transaction proceeds will be used to develop and commercialize Eve's urban air mobility solution spanning eVTOL design and production, service and support, fleet operations, and urban air traffic management.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 2Q22.
  • Eve has secured launch orders from 17 customers via non-binding letters of intent, resulting in a pipeline of 1,735 vehicles valued at ~$5.2 billion.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 15.8% at $16.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

SkyWest To Purchase 100 eVTOL Aircraft From Eve Air Mobility
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Boeing Analyst Cuts Boeing Price Target On Further 787 Delivery Delays
Embraer's OGMA Inks New Agreement With Pratt & Whitney On GTF Engine Maintenance
Embraer Secures Contract From Overland Airways For Up To Six E175s
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com