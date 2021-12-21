 Skip to main content

AT&T Agrees To Sell Advertising Marketplace Xandr To Microsoft
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:03am   Comments
AT&T Inc (NYSE: Tagreed to sell its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr Inc., to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

  • The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers.
  • Related Content: AT&T Engages In Talks To Divest Xandr Division To InMobi: Bloomberg
  • Xandr's technology strategically complements Microsoft's current advertising offerings and will help accelerate the delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web.
  • "Microsoft's shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr. We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft's digital advertising and retail media capabilities," said Xandr's EVP and GM Mike Welch.
  • Price Action: T shares traded higher by 1.34% at $24.52 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

