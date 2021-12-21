AT&T Agrees To Sell Advertising Marketplace Xandr To Microsoft
AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) agreed to sell its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr Inc., to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT). The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers.
- Xandr's technology strategically complements Microsoft's current advertising offerings and will help accelerate the delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web.
- "Microsoft's shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr. We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft's digital advertising and retail media capabilities," said Xandr's EVP and GM Mike Welch.
- Price Action: T shares traded higher by 1.34% at $24.52 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
