AT&T Engages In Talks To Divest Xandr Division To InMobi: Bloomberg
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is in discussions to sell its Xandr division to Indian advertising-tech company InMobi, Bloomberg reported. Axios previously reported on the talks.
- The move reflects AT&T's shift from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) dominated online ads market.
- AT&T is moving its DirecTV operations to a joint venture with TPG. Its WarnerMedia unit is likely to merge with Discovery Inc to become a new independent company.
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers backed InMobi focuses on the mobile advertising market.
- Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.49% at $27.93 on the last check Tuesday.
