Mastercard To Acquire Personalization Platform Dynamic Yield From McDonald's
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 11:15am   Comments
Mastercard To Acquire Personalization Platform Dynamic Yield From McDonald's
  • Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MAhas agreed with McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) to acquire the personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • McDonald's purchased Dynamic Yield in 2019. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform delivers individualized product recommendations, offers, and content based on a range of factors, including past purchases, page views, time of day, current store traffic, and trending products.
  • With Dynamic Yield's technology, Mastercard will be able to help its customers and partners meet consumers' demand for a more personalized experience.
  • Mastercard expects the deal to close in the first half of 2022.
  • Upon close, Dynamic Yield's chief technology officer, Ori Bauer, will take the helm as CEO, while Liad Agmon, the current CEO, will stay on in an advisory capacity.
  • Mastercard held $8.84 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MA shares are trading higher by 2.69% at $346.10, while MCD is up 1.12% at $264.65 on the last check Tuesday.

