Ducommun Acquires Magnetic Seal For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
  • Ducommun Inc (NYSE: DCO) has completed the acquisition of Rhode Island-based Magnetic Seal Corporation (MagSeal). Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • MagSeal is a provider of high-impact, military-proven magnetic seals for critical systems in aerospace and defense applications.
  • MagSeal supplies sealing solutions to the U.S. military and is entrenched in more than 50 commercial and military aircraft programs.
  • Ducommun financed the transaction via cash on hand and a portion of its existing revolving credit facility. It held cash and equivalents of $8.97 million as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: DCO shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $44.33 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

