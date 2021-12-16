Ducommun Acquires Magnetic Seal For Undisclosed Sum
- Ducommun Inc (NYSE: DCO) has completed the acquisition of Rhode Island-based Magnetic Seal Corporation (MagSeal). Deal terms were not disclosed.
- MagSeal is a provider of high-impact, military-proven magnetic seals for critical systems in aerospace and defense applications.
- MagSeal supplies sealing solutions to the U.S. military and is entrenched in more than 50 commercial and military aircraft programs.
- Ducommun financed the transaction via cash on hand and a portion of its existing revolving credit facility. It held cash and equivalents of $8.97 million as of October 2, 2021.
- Price Action: DCO shares are trading lower by 1.62% at $44.33 on the last check Thursday.
