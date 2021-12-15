 Skip to main content

Alta Acquires Ambrose Equipment For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
  • Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has agreed to acquire the assets of family-owned Ambrose Equipment, LLC., expanding its construction equipment footprint to 39 locations in 10 states.
  • The company plans to disclose the terms of the acquisition upon closing, expected to occur before year-end.
  • Ambrose Equipment is a privately held equipment distributor and premier asphalt equipment dealer in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It generated ~$35 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of ~$3.1 million for the trailing twelve-month ended August 2021. 
  • Alta Equipment noted the acquisition expands construction equipment business within New England region.
  • Alta Equipment held $1.2 million cash on hand as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ALTG shares are trading lower by 1.26% at $13.33 on the last check Wednesday.

