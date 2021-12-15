 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are CMC Materials Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Why Are CMC Materials Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has agreed to acquire CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CCMP) in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of $6.5 billion.

  • CMC shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris for each share of CMC, implying a 35% premium over CMC's December 14 closing price. 
  • Entegris shareholders will own 91% of the combined company, and CMC shareholders will own 9%.
  • CMC is a leading supplier of advanced materials primarily for the semiconductor industry. The addition of CMC's leading CMP portfolio will broaden Entegris' solutions set, creating a comprehensive electronic materials offering.
  • Entegris will finance the transaction with a combination of equity, new debt, and cash on hand.
  • Entegris held $475.8 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2. It had $936.7 million in long-term debt.
  • Price Action: CCMP shares traded higher by 26.1% at $184 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCMP + ENTG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2021
Analyst Ratings For Entegris
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On CMC Materials, Bumps Up Price Target By 29%
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2021
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Entegris 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com