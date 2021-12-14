 Skip to main content

Deere To Take Majority Stake In Austria's Kreisel Electric For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has agreed to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc., an Austria-based battery technology provider, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • This investment provides John Deere with optimal integration to efficiently design vehicles and powertrains around superior immersion-cooled, high-density battery technology while leveraging Kreisel's charging technology to build out the infrastructure required for customer adoption.
  • Kreisel, founded by brothers Johann, Markus, and Philipp Kreisel, has approximately 160 full-time employees.
  • Kreisel Electric will retain its employees, brand name, and trademark and continue to operate from its current location in Austria. 
  • Kreisel develops high-density, high-durability electric battery modules and packs. It has developed a charging infrastructure platform, CHIMERO.
  • Deere expects to close the deal in approximately 60 days.
  • Deere held $8.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: DE shares are trading lower by 0.53% at $349.56 on the last check Tuesday.

