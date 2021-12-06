WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Rental Assets Of Hecht Trailers In New Jersey
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) closed the acquisition of the rental assets of Hecht Trailers in New Jersey, adding over 2,000 storage units and over 200 modular units in the company's existing markets in the northeast U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company funded the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement.
- WillScot Mobile Mini held cash and cash equivalents of $11.32 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: WSC shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $39.71 on the last check Monday.
