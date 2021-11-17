Warner Music Raises $535M Debt To Fund Potential Acquisition Of David Bowie's Songwriting Catalog
- Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) is in advanced talks to acquire David Bowie's songwriting catalog and is raising $535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, Financial Times reports.
- The record label behind singers Lizzo and Dua Lipa said it offered $535 million in debt for "potential acquisitions of certain music and music-related assets." The Bowie catalog is one of these acquisitions.
- Bowie's estate was looking to sell his catalog and has attracted bids of about $200 million.
- Music copyrights have soared in value as streaming on services such as Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has revived the industry, drawing the attention of private equity groups and specialist investment funds.
- The major music labels, Warner Music, Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF) (OTC: UNVGY), and Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Sony Music, compete with these investors to buy catalogs.
- Price Action: WMG shares traded higher by 1.26% at $44.19 on the last check Wednesday.
