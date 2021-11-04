Square Shareholders Ratify $29B Acquisition Of BNPL Firm Afterpay
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shareholders approved the issuance of new shares for the U.S. company's $29 billion purchase of Afterpay Ltd (OTC: AFTPF) (OTC: AFTPY).
- The Buy-Now, Pay-Later firm's shareholders will receive 0.375 of Square class A stock for each unit held, implying a price of A$126.21 per share when the companies announced the deal in August.
- The acquisition is likely to close in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 0.87% at $254.67 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
