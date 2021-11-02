Coinbase Acquires AI Platform Agara For $40M - $50M
- Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) acquired AI-powered support platform Agara. Agara has operations in India and the U.S.
- The size of the deal is $40 million - $50 million, TechCrunch reports.
- The acquisition reinforces Coinbase's commitment to delivering world-class customer support and brings Agara's deep expertise in machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to Coinbase's engineering team.
- It also reconfirms Coinbase's strategy to continue to build out its tech hub in India.
- Coinbase plans to leverage Agara's powerful Deep Learning and Conversational AI technology to automate and enhance its customer experience (CX) tools.
- Coinbase held $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: COIN shares closed higher by 2.03% at $337.70 on Monday.
