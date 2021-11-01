Byron Allen Eyes To Acquire Tegna In $8B Deal
- Byron Allen, the 1980s comedian-turned-media-mogul who owns the Weather Channel, aims to acquire Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) in an $8 billion deal, New York Post reports.
- Tegna, formerly owned by Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI), is a chain of 64 TV and radio stations that span more than 50 markets across the U.S.
- Recently, Fox launched a 24-hour streaming weather app that media insiders say looks like the basis for a new cable-TV channel. Fox Weather will likely have significant leverage as it eyes a launch given the clout of Fox's news and sports channels, and the Weather Channel is in its crosshairs.
- The deal could significantly boost Allen Media Group, which has amassed 33 local TV network affiliate stations.
- Allen could gain leverage to sell cable companies his other nine fledgling networks, including Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and Cars.TV.
- Recently, hedge fund Standard General collaborated with Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) to offer $22 a share for Tegna, implying a 12.4% premium.
- Allen's Weather Channel's business also took a hit due to the pandemic as the TV advertising dried up, leading to piling debt load.
- Recently, Allen discussed alliances on a last-minute bid for Tegna with Oaktree Capital Management, Fortress Investment Group, and Ares Management.
- Allen's co-investors are pitching for a significant stake in Tegna in return for assuming most of the risky equity capital.
- However, Allen wants to maintain almost complete control.
- Surprisingly, Allen drew a hefty compensation package from his company despite his company's dwindling prospects and kept splurging on himself.
- Price Action: TGNA shares traded higher by 1.53% at $19.96 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.