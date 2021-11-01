 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Byron Allen Eyes To Acquire Tegna In $8B Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
Byron Allen Eyes To Acquire Tegna In $8B Deal
  • Byron Allen, the 1980s comedian-turned-media-mogul who owns the Weather Channel, aims to acquire Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA) in an $8 billion deal, New York Post reports.
  • Tegna, formerly owned by Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI), is a chain of 64 TV and radio stations that span more than 50 markets across the U.S.
  • Recently, Fox launched a 24-hour streaming weather app that media insiders say looks like the basis for a new cable-TV channel. Fox Weather will likely have significant leverage as it eyes a launch given the clout of Fox's news and sports channels, and the Weather Channel is in its crosshairs.
  • The deal could significantly boost Allen Media Group, which has amassed 33 local TV network affiliate stations.
  • Allen could gain leverage to sell cable companies his other nine fledgling networks, including Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and Cars.TV.
  • Recently, hedge fund Standard General collaborated with Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APOto offer $22 a share for Tegna, implying a 12.4% premium.
  • Allen's Weather Channel's business also took a hit due to the pandemic as the TV advertising dried up, leading to piling debt load.
  • Recently, Allen discussed alliances on a last-minute bid for Tegna with Oaktree Capital Management, Fortress Investment Group, and Ares Management.
  • Allen's co-investors are pitching for a significant stake in Tegna in return for assuming most of the risky equity capital. 
  • However, Allen wants to maintain almost complete control.
  • Surprisingly, Allen drew a hefty compensation package from his company despite his company's dwindling prospects and kept splurging on himself.
  • Price Action: TGNA shares traded higher by 1.53% at $19.96 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGNA)

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Barrington Downgrades Tegna To Market Perform - Read Why
Tegna's Debt Overview
Why Are Tegna Shares Trading Higher Premarket Tuesday?
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com