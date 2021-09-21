 Skip to main content

Why Are Tegna Shares Trading Higher Premarket Tuesday?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 9:27am   Comments
  • Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) and Standard General collaboratively made a bid topping $8 billion for the local TV station owner Tegna Inc (NYSE: TGNA), New York Post reports.
  • The offer price is roughly worth $22 per share, implying a 12.4% premium on Tegna's September 17 closing price of $19.58.
  • Apollo owns television stations acquired December 2019 from Cox Media Group and can drive Tegna earnings by combining the companies.
  • Tegna spun off from newspaper firm Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) in 2015. it operates 64 television and two radio stations across 54 U.S. markets.
  • Apollo's previous bid for Tegna and was rebuffed. Tegna set Monday as a bidding deadline for its formal auction to sell itself via JPMorgan.
  • Weather Channel owner Byron Allen could also be a potential bidder. 
  • Tegna recently courted lawsuits alleging sex discrimination and racial bias.
  • Soo Kim's Standard General, which reported owning 4.8% of Tegna shares, highlighted the allegations in an unsuccessful proxy fight last spring to renew Tegna's management. Now, Kim is getting close to buying Tegna with Apollo.
  • Apollo held $11.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: TGNA shares traded higher by 5.43% at $20.58 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

