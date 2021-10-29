 Skip to main content

BEST To Sell Express Business In China
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 6:44am   Comments
BEST To Sell Express Business In China
  • BEST Inc (NYSE: BEST) has agreed to sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co., Ltd., a PRC limited liability company and a logistics services provider, at ~RMB6.8 billion ($1.1 billion) enterprise value.
  • BEST currently expects to receive ~RMB3.9 billion ($0.6 billion) for the express delivery business in cash and close the sale in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The sale does not include any of BEST's other businesses, namely, Supply Chain Management, Freight, Ucargo, and Global. 
  • "In light of the unexpected ongoing challenges from COVID-19 and evolving industry dynamics, we believe this transaction allows us to better capitalize on our strengths by focusing on supply chain-based logistics solutions and providing integrated supply chain, freight, and global logistics services to our customers. At the same time, it will enhance our balance sheet and provide a better pathway to profitability," commented CEO Johnny Chou.
  • Price Action: BEST shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $2.34 during the premarket session on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap

