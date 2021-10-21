OneWater Marine To Acquire T-H Marine For ~$185M
- OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) has agreed to acquire Huntsville, Alabama-based T-H Marine, a branded marine parts and accessories provider, for about $185 million.
- The deal is anticipated to more than double the size of the services, parts & other sales of OneWater, complementing the portfolio of marine parts and accessories.
- OneWater Marine anticipates the acquisition immediately accretive to top-line growth, operating margins, and earnings per share. The company expects the combination to reduce its exposure to the cyclical nature of new boat sales and improve overall gross margins.
- The company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- OneWater Marine plans to use a combination of cash and $7 million in stock to fund the acquisition. It held $120.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ONEW shares are trading higher by 3.00% at $43.31 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
