OneWater Marine To Acquire T-H Marine For ~$185M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 7:35am   Comments
OneWater Marine To Acquire T-H Marine For ~$185M
  • OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEWhas agreed to acquire Huntsville, Alabama-based T-H Marine, a branded marine parts and accessories provider, for about $185 million.
  • The deal is anticipated to more than double the size of the services, parts & other sales of OneWater, complementing the portfolio of marine parts and accessories.
  • OneWater Marine anticipates the acquisition immediately accretive to top-line growth, operating margins, and earnings per share. The company expects the combination to reduce its exposure to the cyclical nature of new boat sales and improve overall gross margins.
  • The company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • OneWater Marine plans to use a combination of cash and $7 million in stock to fund the acquisition. It held $120.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ONEW shares are trading higher by 3.00% at $43.31 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

