 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vivid Seats Adds DraftKings As Investor: Here's The Details
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 5:55pm   Comments
Share:
Vivid Seats Adds DraftKings As Investor: Here's The Details

A leading ticketing marketplace has added a big investor on its path to becoming public.

What Happened: Vivid Seats, which is going public with Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE: HZAC), announced that DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) is investing in the company.

The investment comes as part of the PIPE as the company completes its SPAC merger vote that was set for Oct. 14.

DraftKings will invest as part of the assumed portion of Eldridge Industries, an affiliate of Horizon’s sponsor. DraftKings will hold an option to sell the shares back on the one-year anniversary at $9.77 each. 

“Like DraftKings, Vivid Seats is a technology-driven company aligned very closely with our customer-centric business model,” said DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

Why It’s Important: DraftKings is a leader in daily fantasy sports and online sports betting. The company ended the second quarter with 1.1 million monthly unique paying users.

Todd Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers. Boehly is behind the SPAC and also an investor in DraftKings.

“As an investor in both DraftKings and Vivid Seats, we are excited about the strategic benefits that both firms can derive from working with one another,” Boehly said.

The investment from DraftKings comes as Vivid Seats rival SeatGeek announced a SPAC merger with RedBall Acquisition Corp (NYSE: RBAC).

Price Action: HZAC shares closed Thursday up 9% to $11.28. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.78 earlier in the day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HZAC)

SeatGeek Going Public Via SPAC: Can Company Continue To Grow Market Share, Appeal To Gen Z?
October SPAC Merger Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch
Tom Brady Returns To New England For Sunday Night Football: Best Betting Odds And Promotions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jason RobinsM&A News Small Cap Sports Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com