Chicken Soup Scoops Crime Thriller 'La Soga Salvation'
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc's (NASDAQ: CSSE) Screen Media's acquired the North American rights to the crime thriller film La Soga Salvation following its premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in the Contemporary World Cinema section. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Directed by and starring Manny Perez (Pride & Glory, Homeland), La Soga Salvation also stars Chris McGarry (Lucifer), Juan Fernández (The Collector), Hada Vanessa (La Bruja), and Sarah Jorge Leon (La Siete Muertes). Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in early 2022.
  • "I am so grateful that Screen Media will be releasing my first feature as a director," Manny Perez said. "They have released a few other films where I was either the producer or the actor, so I feel like I am right back at home with the family that has taken care of me, and now they will be handling my baby, La Soga Salvation."
  • Chicken Soup held $18.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: CSSE shares traded higher by 0.34% at $20.71 on the last check Thursday.

