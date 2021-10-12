Accenture To Acquire BRIDGEi2i For Undisclosed Terms
- Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) agreed to acquire BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bangalore, India, with additional offices in the US and Australia. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Accenture expects the acquisition to add more than 800 professionals to Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice.
- The acquisition will strengthen and scale its global capabilities in data science, machine learning, and AI-powered insights.
- BRIDGEi2i, founded in 2011, specializes in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators, and consulting services.
- "In this rapidly evolving space, constantly building new capabilities is key, and we believe that BRIDGEi2i will further enhance our AI skills and data science capabilities to strengthen how our global network delivers value for clients," said Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence.
- Accenture held $8.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of August 31.
- Price Action: ACN shares closed higher by 0.40% at $326.50 on Monday.
