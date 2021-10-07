 Skip to main content

Fiverr Acquires Online Education Company CreativeLive For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
  • Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRRacquired Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • CreativeLive is a creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing, and more. The platform offers 2,000+ classes across a variety of creative and business categories.
  • The platform's instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, best-selling authors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.
  • CreativeLive will remain a standalone organization, with Founder and CEO Chase Jarvis remaining at the helm. 
  • Fiverr's current online learning platform, Fiverr Learn, will be folded into CreativeLive.
  • Fiverr held $563.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: FVRR shares traded higher by 4.36% at $185.36 on the last check Thursday.

