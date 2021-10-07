Fiverr Acquires Online Education Company CreativeLive For Undisclosed Terms
- Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) acquired Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- CreativeLive is a creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing, and more. The platform offers 2,000+ classes across a variety of creative and business categories.
- The platform's instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, best-selling authors, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.
- CreativeLive will remain a standalone organization, with Founder and CEO Chase Jarvis remaining at the helm.
- Fiverr's current online learning platform, Fiverr Learn, will be folded into CreativeLive.
- Fiverr held $563.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: FVRR shares traded higher by 4.36% at $185.36 on the last check Thursday.
