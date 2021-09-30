Walgreens In Talks To Buy Evolent Health: Bloomberg
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is reportedly mulling an acquisition of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH).
- Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the talks are ongoing, and there is no certainty Walgreens will move forward with an offer to buy the company.
- Walgreens previously said it was focused on making strategic investments to build on its core pharmacy business.
- Last week, it made a $970 million investment to acquire a majority stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions.
- EVH is a healthcare IT services company, while WBA operates a chain of pharmacies.
- The potential takeover could give Walgreens an edge over the competition in the drugstore space as more retail sales shift online.
- Activist investor Engaged Capital disclosed a nearly 10% stake in Evolent in August 2020 and pushed it to explore ways to create value, including through a partial or complete sale.
- Read Next: Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance.
- Price Action: EVH stock traded 0.73% higher at $29.15 premarket on the last check Thursday, and WBA stock closed 1.29% higher at $48.71 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General