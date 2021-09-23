 Skip to main content

GE Healthcare Bolsters Ultrasound Portfolio With $1.45B BK Medical Deal
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • General Electric Co (NYSE: GEhas agreed to acquire BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners for $1.45 billion cash. 
  • BK Medical is an intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation company with headquarters in Boston and Copenhagen and more than 650 employees worldwide. 
  • This acquisition supports GE Healthcare's $3 billion Ultrasound business' expansion from diagnostics into surgical and therapeutic interventions.
  • GE Healthcare expects BK Medical to deliver rapid revenue growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow growth. GE Healthcare also expects a high-single-digit return on invested capital by year five.
  • GE Industrial held a cash balance of $15.6 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • The parties expect the transaction to close in 2022.
  • Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 4.51% at $103.01 on the last check Thursday.

