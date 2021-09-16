 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allison Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With India-Based AVTEC
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 11:11am   Comments
Share:
Allison Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With India-Based AVTEC
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSNhas agreed to acquire the transmission portfolio of India-based AVTEC Ltd's off-highway business and Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) off-highway component machining business.
  • AVTEC, a part of CK Birla Group, is an independent manufacturer of powertrain and precision-engineered products.
  • Allison will pay approximately $27 million in cash for AVTEC's off-highway transmission portfolio and MEPZ off-highway component machining assets.
  • Allison does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on current fiscal year earnings. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021. 
  • Allison will integrate AVTEC's off-highway component machining operations at the MEPZ facility (Chennai) into its Chennai manufacturing plant to continue producing housings for its off-highway transmissions.
  • Allison held $238 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ALSN shares traded lower by 1.69% at $36.13 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Partners With Hino Trucks For BEV Trucks
Allison Transmission Partners With ElDorado National For Hybrid EP System
Understanding Allison Transmission's Ex-Dividend Date
Looking into Allison Transmission's Return on Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com