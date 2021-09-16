Allison Enters Asset Purchase Agreement With India-Based AVTEC
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) has agreed to acquire the transmission portfolio of India-based AVTEC Ltd's off-highway business and Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) off-highway component machining business.
- AVTEC, a part of CK Birla Group, is an independent manufacturer of powertrain and precision-engineered products.
- Allison will pay approximately $27 million in cash for AVTEC's off-highway transmission portfolio and MEPZ off-highway component machining assets.
- Allison does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on current fiscal year earnings. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Allison will integrate AVTEC's off-highway component machining operations at the MEPZ facility (Chennai) into its Chennai manufacturing plant to continue producing housings for its off-highway transmissions.
- Allison held $238 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ALSN shares traded lower by 1.69% at $36.13 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas