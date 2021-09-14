Radware In Talks To Go Private: CNBC
- Private equity firm Siris Capital is in talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Radware Ltd (NASDAQ: RDWR), CNBC reports.
- Radware has a market valuation of $1.7 billion and competes with Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV), and Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM), protecting corporate websites from attacks by malicious actors.
- Growing cyber-attacks have helped Cloudflare shares gain 270% in the last year, attracting private equity firm's attention to the business.
- Price Action: RDWR shares closed higher by 4.28% at $36.52 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs CNBCM&A News Small Cap Tech Media Best of Benzinga