Roche Beefs Up PCR-Test Portfolio With TIB Molbiol Acquisition
- Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has agreed to acquire TIB Molbiol Group for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
- The acquisition will enhance Roche's portfolio of molecular diagnostics solutions with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases, such as identifying SARS-CoV-2 variants.
- TIB Molbiol's portfolio of over 45 CE-IVD assays and more than 100 research use assays are already available on Roche's installed base of LightCycler PCR systems and MagNA Pure sample preparation systems.
- The two companies have collaborated for more than 20 years to address critical healthcare needs.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares closed 1.42% lower at $48.49 on Wednesday.
