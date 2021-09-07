 Skip to main content

Universal Corp Acquires Shank's Extracts For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
  • Universal Corp (NYSE: UVVhas agreed to acquire Shank's Extracts Inc, a privately-held specialty ingredient, flavoring, and food company, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Shank's employs more than 200 people and has a 191,000 square foot manufacturing campus.
  • In addition to pure vanilla extract products, Shank's offers over 2,400 other extracts, distillates, natural flavors, and colors for industrial and private label customers worldwide. 
  • Universal Corp expects the transaction to close in Q4 2021. It anticipates the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in FY23.
  • After closing the deal, Shank's will operate as part of Universal's plant-based ingredients platform, including Silva International Inc and FruitSmart Inc.
  • Universal Corp plans to fund the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings. It held $84.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: UVV shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $51.30 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

