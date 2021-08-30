Ideanomics Stock Gains On VIA Motors Acquisition For $630M
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has agreed to acquire VIA Motors International, Inc. for a 100-percent ownership stake in an all-stock transaction valuing VIA at $450 million. VIA shareholders are eligible for potential earnout consideration of up to $180 million.
- Orem, Utah-based VIA Motors will manufacture commercial electric vehicles, including Class 2 through Class 5 cargo vans, trucks, and buses. VIA Motors is also working with an autonomous technology company to provide electrification of autonomous trucks for short-haul and mid-mile delivery.
- VIA's intellectual property portfolio extends to proprietary software and control systems featuring embedded diagnostics and telematics to significantly improve fleet operating costs, uptime, and routing for superior life cycle economics.
- VIA shareholders will receive ~162 million shares of Ideanomics common stock based on the 30-day VWAP of Ideanomics' common stock of $2.34 as of August 27, 2021, and are expected to own ~25% of the combined company.
- Ideanomics is separately advancing $50 million of financing to VIA in a secured convertible note issued by VIA to fund its growth.
- Ideanomics held cash and cash equivalents of $395.64 million as of June 30, 2021.
- VIA will operate as a distinct business unit reporting to Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO, and the Ideanomics Board.
- Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 7.42% at $2.46 during the premarket session on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas