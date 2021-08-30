Baxter In Advanced Talks For $10B Hill Rom Buyout: WSJ
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is reportedly in advanced talks to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC) for about $10 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The report said a takeover deal could value Hill-Rom at around $150 per share, and the agreement could be reached by midweek if the talks do not fall apart.
- The talks follow an earlier bid from Baxter worth $144/share that Hill-Rom rebuffed.
- Related Content: Baxter In Early Talks To Acquire Hill Rom
- Hill-Rom currently has nearly $9 billion market capitalization, while Baxter’s is around $37 billion.
- Price Action: BAX stock is trading 0.99% higher at $74.70, and HRC stock is up 8.35% at $144 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalM&A News Health Care General