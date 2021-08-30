 Skip to main content

Baxter In Advanced Talks For $10B Hill Rom Buyout: WSJ
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 8:16am   Comments
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is reportedly in advanced talks to Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC) for about $10 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The report said a takeover deal could value Hill-Rom at around $150 per share, and the agreement could be reached by midweek if the talks do not fall apart.
  • The talks follow an earlier bid from Baxter worth $144/share that Hill-Rom rebuffed.
  • Related Content: Baxter In Early Talks To Acquire Hill Rom
  • Hill-Rom currently has nearly $9 billion market capitalization, while Baxter’s is around $37 billion.
  • Price Action: BAX stock is trading 0.99% higher at $74.70, and HRC stock is up 8.35% at $144 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

