 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hill Rom Stock Shoots Higher As Baxter In Early Talks To Acquire Company: WSJ

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:22pm   Comments
Share:
Hill Rom Stock Shoots Higher As Baxter In Early Talks To Acquire Company: WSJ
  • According to people familiar with the matter, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is reportedly in talks to buy Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC).
  • The talks are at an early stage, some of the people said, and there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached. 
  • It would be pretty substantial should there be one, as Hill-Rom has a market value of about $8 billion.
  • Hill-Rom has already rebuffed a $144-per-share bid from Baxter, Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Price Action: HRC stock is +9.31% 135.30, while BAX shares are down 0.10% at $82.03 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAX + HRC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Understanding Baxter Intl's Unusual Options Activity
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Neutralizing Titers Against All Variants Tested
IPO Preview: Full Truck Alliance, Sprinklr, Mister Car Wash, Soulgate Lead Busy Week Of 10+ Offerings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Wall Street JournalM&A News Health Care Rumors General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com