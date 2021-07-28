Hill Rom Stock Shoots Higher As Baxter In Early Talks To Acquire Company: WSJ
- According to people familiar with the matter, Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is reportedly in talks to buy Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC).
- The talks are at an early stage, some of the people said, and there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached.
- It would be pretty substantial should there be one, as Hill-Rom has a market value of about $8 billion.
- Hill-Rom has already rebuffed a $144-per-share bid from Baxter, Wall Street Journal reported.
- Price Action: HRC stock is +9.31% 135.30, while BAX shares are down 0.10% at $82.03 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
