 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sandvik Acquires Connecticut-Based CNC Software For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Sandvik Acquires Connecticut-Based CNC Software For Undisclosed Sum
  • Sandvik AB (OTC: SDVKY) has agreed to acquire US-based CNC Software Inc., a CAD/CAM software solutions provider for manufacturing industries and the company behind Mastercam, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Tolland, Connecticut-based CNC Software, founded in 1983, is an independent, family-owned company with 220 employees.
  • CNC Software will be reported in the Design & Planning Automation division within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • With this acquisition, Sandvik gains a CAM brand in the Mastercam software suite with an installed base of around 270,000 licenses/users.
  • CNC Software's 2020 revenue totaled $60 million with an EBIT margin of 25%-30%.
  • The underlying EBITA margin is accretive to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions. The impact on earnings per share will initially be slightly negative.
  • Sandvik will include transaction costs estimated at SEK 25 million in Q3.
  • The deal is expected to close during 4Q21. In conjunction with the closing, Sandvik will make a write-down of overlapping assets representing SEK 30 million. 
  • Sandvik held cash and cash equivalents of SEK 17.25 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SDVKY shares are trading higher by 2.05% at $25.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDVKY + SDVKF)

Sandvik Acquires 67% Stake In Chuzhou Yongpu Carbide Tools For Undisclosed Sum
Recap: Sandvik Q2 Earnings
Earnings Preview: Sandvik
Sandvik Acquires DWFritz Automation For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com