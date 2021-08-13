Cisco To Acquire Israeli Application Monitoring Company Epsagon For ~$500M
- Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) intends to acquire Israeli application monitoring company Epsagon. The value of the deal totals $500 million, Globes reports.
- Epsagon, founded by its CEO Nitzan Shapira and CTO Ran Ribenzaft, has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.
- Cisco expects Epsagon to play a vital role in expanding and accelerating its Full-Stack Observability roadmap.
- The Epsagon team will join Cisco's Strategy, Incubation and Applications group following the acquisition closing.
- Cisco held $23.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 1.
- Price Action: CSCO shares traded higher by 0.09% at $56.44.
