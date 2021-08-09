 Skip to main content

Qualys Acquires Cloud Workflow And Automation Platform TotalCloud For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
  • Cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions provider Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYSagreed to acquire TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management and no-code automation platform.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The acquisition will strengthen Qualys' Cloud Security solution allowing customers to build user-defined workflows for custom policies and execute them on-demand for simplified security and compliance.
  • Qualys held $356.7 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: QLYS shares closed higher by 2.1% at $105.11 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

