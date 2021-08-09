Cargill, Continental Grain To Acquire Sanderson Farms For $4.5B
- Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ: SAFM) agreed to be acquired by a joint venture involving Cargill, a Minnesota-based food company, and Continental Grain Company for $4.53 billion.
- Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive $203 per share, representing a 30.3% premium to Sanderson Farms' share price of $155.74 on June 18, 2021, the last full trading day before media speculation about the potential sale of the company.
- Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, to form a new, privately held poultry business.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021 or early 2022.
- Wayne Farms CEO Clint Rivers will lead the combined company.
- After completing the deal, Sanderson Farms will become a private company and no longer trade on NASDAQ.
- Share Price: SAFM shares traded higher by 7.21% at $195.54 on the last check Monday.
