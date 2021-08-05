 Skip to main content

Deere Acquires Bear Flag Robotics For $250M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has agreed to acquire Silicon Valley-based startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million.
  • Founded in 2017, Bear Flag Robotics develops autonomous driving technology compatible with existing machines.
  • The acquisition supports John Deere's long-term strategy to create machines with advanced technology to support individual customer needs.
  • Deere first started working with Bear Flag in 2019 as part of the Startup Collaborator program. Since then, Bear Flag has successfully deployed its autonomous solution on a limited number of farms in the U.S.
  • Deere held cash and cash equivalents of $7.9 billion as of May 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: DE shares are trading higher by 1.11% at $364.66 on the last check Thursday.

