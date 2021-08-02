 Skip to main content

Workiva Acquires iPaaS Firm OneCloud For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:14am   Comments
  • Workiva Inc (NYSE: WKacquired next-generation iPaaS provider OneCloud, a pioneer in iPaaS technology that offers code-free and intuitive integration, automation, and data preparation for many complex technologies. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Together, the companies will accelerate customers' digital transformations by enabling them to make smarter and faster decisions for better business outcomes.
  • Workiva held $540.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: WK shares closed lower by 1.21% at $129.77 on Friday.

