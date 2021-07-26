SPX Flow Shares Gain As It Explores Strategic Options
- SPX Flow Inc (NYSE: FLOW) reviews strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company.
- Recently, the company received and rejected a revised $85 per share proposal from Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR). Ingersoll Rand's original offer on May 27, 2021, was $81.50 per share for SPX Flow.
- Considering the additional inquiries from interested parties, the Board believed it is appropriate to initiate its review of a broad range of strategic options.
- It expects to engage with multiple parties with the assistance of outside advisors.
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC serves as SPX FLOW's financial advisor, and Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as its legal advisor.
- Price action: FLOW shares are trading higher by 8.84% at $82.85 on the last check Monday.
