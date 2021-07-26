 Skip to main content

SPX Flow Shares Gain As It Explores Strategic Options

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
SPX Flow Shares Gain As It Explores Strategic Options
  • SPX Flow Inc (NYSE: FLOW) reviews strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company.
  • Recently, the company received and rejected a revised $85 per share proposal from Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR). Ingersoll Rand's original offer on May 27, 2021, was $81.50 per share for SPX Flow.
  • Considering the additional inquiries from interested parties, the Board believed it is appropriate to initiate its review of a broad range of strategic options.
  • It expects to engage with multiple parties with the assistance of outside advisors.
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC serves as SPX FLOW's financial advisor, and Winston & Strawn LLP is acting as its legal advisor.
  • Price action: FLOW shares are trading higher by 8.84% at $82.85 on the last check Monday.

