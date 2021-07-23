A O Smith Acquires Master Water Conditioning For Undisclosed Sum
- A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) has acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation, a family-owned water treatment company. Terms of the all-cash transaction not disclosed.
- Master Water Conditioning offers point-of-entry water softeners, filters, and ultrafiltration systems, sold under the names Alliance, Clarifier, MasterFusion, Satin Series, PuroPro, UltraPro, and Clear Reflections, among others.
- Richard Mest will continue to lead the Master Water business, and its offices will remain based in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
- "The acquisition of Master Water further demonstrates our commitment to the North American water treatment market, a key element of our strategy to deliver innovative, differentiated solutions that heat and treat water," commented president and CEO Kevin J. Wheeler.
- AOS Smith had cash and cash equivalents of $665.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: AOS shares are trading higher by 1.20% at $69.45 on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: Briefs water treatmentsM&A News