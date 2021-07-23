 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A O Smith Acquires Master Water Conditioning For Undisclosed Sum

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
A O Smith Acquires Master Water Conditioning For Undisclosed Sum
  • A O Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) has acquired Master Water Conditioning Corporation, a family-owned water treatment company. Terms of the all-cash transaction not disclosed.
  • Master Water Conditioning offers point-of-entry water softeners, filters, and ultrafiltration systems, sold under the names Alliance, Clarifier, MasterFusion, Satin Series, PuroPro, UltraPro, and Clear Reflections, among others.
  • Richard Mest will continue to lead the Master Water business, and its offices will remain based in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
  • "The acquisition of Master Water further demonstrates our commitment to the North American water treatment market, a key element of our strategy to deliver innovative, differentiated solutions that heat and treat water," commented president and CEO Kevin J. Wheeler.
  • AOS Smith had cash and cash equivalents of $665.5 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: AOS shares are trading higher by 1.20% at $69.45 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AOS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs water treatmentsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com