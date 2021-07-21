 Skip to main content

Microsoft Acquires Cloud Security Firm CloudKnox Security For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTacquired Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) company CloudKnox Security to strengthen cloud security.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • CloudKnox offers complete visibility into privileged access. 
  • It helps organizations right-size permissions and consistently enforce least-privilege principles to reduce risk, and it employs continuous analytics to help prevent security breaches and ensure compliance. 
  • Microsoft held $125.41 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.42% at $280.49 on the last check Wednesday.

