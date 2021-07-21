Microsoft Acquires Cloud Security Firm CloudKnox Security For Undisclosed Sum
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) acquired Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) company CloudKnox Security to strengthen cloud security.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- CloudKnox offers complete visibility into privileged access.
- It helps organizations right-size permissions and consistently enforce least-privilege principles to reduce risk, and it employs continuous analytics to help prevent security breaches and ensure compliance.
- Microsoft held $125.41 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.42% at $280.49 on the last check Wednesday.
