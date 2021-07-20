YouTube To Acquire India's Video Commerce Platform simsim For Undisclosed Sum
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube inked an agreement to acquire India's simsim.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- simsim helps small businesses in India transition to e-commerce by using the power of video and creators. Creators post video reviews about products from local businesses, and viewers can buy those products directly through the app.
- The startup had a valuation of over $70 million, TechCrunch reported.
- Alphabet held $135.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.97% at $2,585.08 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.