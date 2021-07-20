 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube To Acquire India's Video Commerce Platform simsim For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:
YouTube To Acquire India's Video Commerce Platform simsim For Undisclosed Sum
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube inked an agreement to acquire India's simsim.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • simsim helps small businesses in India transition to e-commerce by using the power of video and creators. Creators post video reviews about products from local businesses, and viewers can buy those products directly through the app.
  • The startup had a valuation of over $70 million, TechCrunch reported.
  • Alphabet held $135.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.97% at $2,585.08 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

David Tice Turns Bearish On Bitcoin And Big Tech: It's Very Dangerous To Hold Today
Duolingo Targeting $3.4B IPO Stemming From Online Learning Boom: Reuters
Analyzing Alphabet's Unusual Options Activity
Zoom Plans To Continue Growing After The Pandemic
Who Is Kyla Scanlon — And How Did She Become So Popular?
Is Now The Time To Buy Into GameStop, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Zoom?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com