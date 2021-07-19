 Skip to main content

Primo Water Acquires Earth2O For Undisclosed Sum

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:41am   Comments
Primo Water Acquires Earth2O For Undisclosed Sum
  • Water solutions provider Primo Water Corp’s (NYSE: PRMW) wholly-owned subsidiary, Primo Water North America, has acquired all of the assets of The Sweetwater Company, Inc., dba Earth2O, a bottled water company based in Oregon, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The acquisition will add about 9,000 customers to Primo Water, strengthening its footprint in the Pacific Northwest.
  • Earth2O sources water from Oregon's Cascade Range.
  • Earth2O customers will soon experience Sierra Springs, the Primo water brand in the region, and can select additional products for their orders, including sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice.
  • Primo Water held $102.2 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2021.
  • Price action: PRMW shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $16.01 on the last check Monday.

