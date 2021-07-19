Charah Solutions Acquires Avon Lake Generating Station From GenOn For Undisclosed Sum
- Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE: CHRA) had agreed to acquire the Avon Lake Generating Station and adjacent property from GenOn for undisclosed financial terms.
- Avon Lake is a 627 MW coal-fired plant operated by GenOn in Ohio, 23 miles west of Cleveland along Lake Erie.
- The transaction was signed in May 2021, and the full transfer will take place in early April 2022 after the plant ceases generation operation.
- Charah Solutions will demolish the existing power plant, remediate the site and sustainably redevelop the property.
- Charah Solutions, through its subsidiary Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group, LLC, will acquire the 40-acre area located on Lake Erie, which consists of multiple parcels of land adjacent to the generating plant.
- It had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $72.34 million as of March 31, 2021.
- Price Action: CHRA shares are trading lower by 4.20% at $4.56 on the last check Monday.
Posted-In: Briefs Power GenerationM&A News Penny Stocks