ASGN Acquires IndraSoft For Undisclosed Sum
- ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) has acquired IndraSoft Inc., a cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions provider to the federal government, for undisclosed cash consideration.
- ASGN is also granting restricted stock unit awards to 16 IndraSoft employees covering approximately 52,000 shares.
- ASGN will integrate IndraSoft’s team of more than 220 consultants into its ECS Missions Solutions business unit.
- The company believes the acquisition of IndraSoft deepens its footprint at key customers, including the U.S. Air Force, Army Intelligence, DISA, and other defense agencies.
- ASGN had cash and cash equivalents of $386.5 million at March 31, 2021.
- Price Action: ASGN shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $96.59 on the last check Friday.
