 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EverCommerce Acquires Medical Design Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Share:
EverCommerce Acquires Medical Design Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
  • Service commerce platform EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ: EVCM) acquired Medical Design Technologies (MDTech) for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Houston, Texas-based MDTech offers accurate, efficient, and simple charge capture and analytics solutions to small- and medium-sized practices across 20 different specialties and 29 states.
  • MDTech joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite. EverHealth serves more than 72,000 customers with solutions for practice management, electronic medical records, patient engagement, and digital marketing.
  • "Solutions like MDTech, with charge capture and business intelligence analytics, allow practices to streamline their back-office operations so they can focus more time on direct patient care," said Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce.
  • It recently acquired Timely, an appointment booking and business management software company used by spas and salons across the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.
  • EverCommerce just raised $325 million from its initial public offering.
  • Price action: EVCM shares closed lower by 1.45% at $16.99 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVCM)

IPO Preview: 12 Deals To Watch This Week
The US IPO Market Braces For 17 Debuts
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com