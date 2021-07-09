EverCommerce Acquires Medical Design Technologies For Undisclosed Sum
- Service commerce platform EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ: EVCM) acquired Medical Design Technologies (MDTech) for undisclosed financial terms.
- Houston, Texas-based MDTech offers accurate, efficient, and simple charge capture and analytics solutions to small- and medium-sized practices across 20 different specialties and 29 states.
- MDTech joins EverCommerce's EverHealth suite. EverHealth serves more than 72,000 customers with solutions for practice management, electronic medical records, patient engagement, and digital marketing.
- "Solutions like MDTech, with charge capture and business intelligence analytics, allow practices to streamline their back-office operations so they can focus more time on direct patient care," said Matt Feierstein, President of EverCommerce.
- It recently acquired Timely, an appointment booking and business management software company used by spas and salons across the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.
- EverCommerce just raised $325 million from its initial public offering.
- Price action: EVCM shares closed lower by 1.45% at $16.99 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.