Sony Acquires Housemarque Oy Game Developer For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
  • Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) acquired game developer and long-time partner Housemarque Oy.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Housemarque has developed eight titles exclusive to PlayStation consoles, including Returnal, Nex Machina, and Alienation.
  • Sony may have also made another significant purchase, Bloomberg reports. A since-deleted tweet from PlayStation’s Japanese Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account included an image showing the acquisition of Austin’s Bluepoint Games that also recently released a PlayStation 5 exclusive.
  • In recent years Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has purchased over a dozen video game studios, including ZeniMax Media Inc, in 2020 for $7.5 billion.
  • Price action: SONY shares traded higher by 1.73% at $100.17 on the last check Tuesday.

