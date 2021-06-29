 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JFrog To Acquire Vdoo For $300M For Holistic Security
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
JFrog To Acquire Vdoo For $300M For Holistic Security
  • Liquid software company JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROGinked an agreement to acquire Vdoo Connected Trust Ltd in a cash and stock-based deal valued at $300 million.
  • Of the purchase price, $90 million will be in the form of JFrog ordinary shares.
  • Vdoo will help JFrog back every software update and create a world of Liquid Software by expanding its end-to-end DevOps Platform offering, providing complete security from the development environment to edges, IoT, and devices.
  • Vdoo's team and JFrog will seek to deliver a complete DevSecOps solution to secure the entire software packages lifecycle.
  • JFrog will triple the size of its security experts team, including engineering, marketing, and sales, with employees located in Israel, Germany, Japan, and North America.
  • In 2021, JFrog will expand JFrog Xray vulnerability detection to include Vdoo's extensive data and improved scanning across multiple dimensions, including configuration and applicability scanning.
  • Additionally, JFrog expects to fully integrate Vdoo's technology into its DevOps platform for a stable, holistic secured platform in 2022.
  • Vdoo's SaaS product will remain in operation, with the new development of features and functions focusing on the JFrog Platform solution.
  • JFrog and Vdoo will work with customers to ensure business continuity and streamlined migration to the joint offering.
  • JFrog held $605.7 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: FROG shares traded lower by 3.45% at $48.01 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FROG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com