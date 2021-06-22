 Skip to main content

Online Sports Betting Firm Codere Online To Go Public Via Reverse SPAC Merger With DD3 Acquisition In $350M Deal

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), DD3 Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: DDMX), has entered into a business combination agreement with Codere Online.
  • Codere Online is a part of the international gaming operator Codere Group, offering online sports betting and the online casino through websites and mobile applications.
  • The deal will make Codere the first publicly listed online gaming operator in Latin America.
  • The business combination values the combined company at approximately $350 million with an implied equity market capitalization of roughly $500 million.
  • Existing Codere Online management will be operating the business, and Codere Group will maintain majority ownership post-business combination.
  • “The omnichannel presence of Codere paired with the expansive addressable market and limited competition from global gaming operators gives Codere Online a unique advantage in their expansion across Latin America,” said Martin Werner, Founding Partner, DD3.
  • This is DD3 Capital Partner’s second SPAC. The first SPAC successfully merged with Betterware de Mexico SAB De CV (NASDAQ: BWMX).
  • Price action: DDMX shares closed higher by 0.8% at $9.99 on Monday.

