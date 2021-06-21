 Skip to main content

Verizon Communications Acquires Location Provider Senion For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has acquired the location-responsive solutions provider, Senion.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Senion's advanced machine-learning sensor fusion technology delivers sub-meter accuracy for precise positioning and navigation of indoor spaces.
  • The acquisition expanded Verizon's location-based technology offerings, empowering companies to locate and understand the movement of people, machines, and IoT-enabled items within any space. Additionally, Senion's innovative space solution, combined with analytics and an interactive dashboard, can help companies improve the utilization and productivity of their physical spaces.
  • Verizon held $10.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: VZ shares traded higher by 1.01% at $56.38 on the last check Monday.

