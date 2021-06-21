Verizon Communications Acquires Location Provider Senion For Undisclosed Sum
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has acquired the location-responsive solutions provider, Senion.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Senion's advanced machine-learning sensor fusion technology delivers sub-meter accuracy for precise positioning and navigation of indoor spaces.
- The acquisition expanded Verizon's location-based technology offerings, empowering companies to locate and understand the movement of people, machines, and IoT-enabled items within any space. Additionally, Senion's innovative space solution, combined with analytics and an interactive dashboard, can help companies improve the utilization and productivity of their physical spaces.
- Verizon held $10.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: VZ shares traded higher by 1.01% at $56.38 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.